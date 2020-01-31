|
James Guyton Presley, age 85, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020. He was born February 23, 1934 in Tippah County, MS to the late Robert and Almedia Ketchum Presley. Mr. Presley was a veteran of the United States Navy, a retired Fire Fighter with the Memphis Fire Department, enjoyed carpenter work and was a member of Covenant Baptist Church in Collierville.
He is survived by his loving wife; June Presley, sons; Guy Presley (Pam), Jimmy Presley, grand-daughters; Jamie and Katie Presley, sister; Janice Richardson (Billy Hoyt), brothers; Tom Presley (Bobbie), Tate Presley (Martha) and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Mr. Presley will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Memphis Memory Gardens at 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd., Memphis, TN 38134.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 1, 2020