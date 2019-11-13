|
|
|
On Monday, November 4th, 2019, James H. "Zeke" Johnson, much loved Delta Blues Guitarist, High School Teacher, and Historian passed away at age 76.
He was born in the North Mississippi Hill Country near Blue Mountain on October 28th, 1943. At age 11 he and his family moved to Midtown Memphis where he attended Snowden Elementary, Humes Junior High, and Frayser High School. Zeke received both a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech and Drama in 1968 and a Master of Arts degree in Theater 1969 at Memphis State University.
On the 28th of December 1970, Zeke married the love of his life, Donovan Long-Johnson. Rather than having children, Zeke and Donovan spent a lifetime caring for a great many cats beginning with Jackaroe, in addition to one goat named "Nanny". Their marriage lasted for 41 years until Donovan's death on Easter in 2012.
Throughout his life Zeke was a passionate student of music, becoming a highly skilled and respected guitarist, counting among his mentors and friends Bukka White, Furry Lewis, Jessie Mae Hemphill, Sleepy John Estes, and Mississippi Fred McDowell.
Zeke was also a dedicated teacher of humanities, drama, and history for 35 years, being employed by Bishop Byrne, Lausanne, and East High respectively. Zeke loved his students and many friendships were made during that time that lasted throughout the years.
His other great passion was Ole Miss football, about which he seemed to have instant recall of every statistic conceivable. Zeke's role as a storyteller of the Delta blues was matched only by his wit, colorful anecdotes and unconventional view of the world. This unique combination gained him an always-growing audience of both friends and admirers who liked nothing better than to gather around and listen.
Zeke was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Craig Johnson, father Sam E. Johnson, wife Donovan, sister Betty Johnson Bell and nephew Russell Street. He is survived by his sister Eleanor Johnson Street, nephew John Street, niece Melanie Street-Alexander, nephew Michael Bell, niece Linda Bell-Scott, sister-in-law Sarah Chamblin, brother-in-law Jeffrey Chamblin, nephew Patrick Hopper, nephew Andrew Hopper, niece Zoe Murray and his dear cat Mousie.
A service and life celebration will be held at 1:30 on Saturday, November 23rd at 1st Congregational Church 1000 S. Cooper St.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Peace Plantation Animal Sanctuary www.nhes.org/donate/
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 13, 2019