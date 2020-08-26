James "J.W." "Bubba" Goodwin
, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his residence in Independence, MS.
Bubba was born on November 7, 1925 to the late M. Drew and Lilli Goodwin in Black Oak, Arkansas. He retired from Thompson Farmby after many years of service. Bubba was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. His favorite pastime was working in the yard with his roses.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Aubrey Leon Goodwin, and a sister, Mary Murphy. Bubba leaves behind two sisters, Eva Murphy and JoAnn Neal (Tommie) both of Independence, MS, and two brothers, Billy Ray Goodwin of Holly Bluff, MS, and Stanley Goodwin of Waterford, MS. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm with visitation beginning at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 9290 Hwy 306, Coldwater, MS, 38618, with Chip Gresham officiating.
Pallbearers will be Joe Murphy, Andy Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Donald Murphy, Gary Murphy, Michael Goodwin, Tim Goodwin, Chris Neal, Michael Neal, and Honorary Pallbearers will be Carlton Neal, Eric Neal, David McDonald, John David Stricklen, Mike Strange, Dustin Tyler, Kollin Davis, Jerry Stewart, Eddie Moncrief, Bob Pope, Cayman Blount, Connor King, and Mt. Zion Deacons.
Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.