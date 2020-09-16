1/1
James Kenneth Thorp
1950 - 2020
James Kenneth Thorp, 70, of Germantown, Tennessee died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in his home with his children and family at his side.

Kenneth was born on February 27, 1950 in Osceola, Arkansas to the late Dennis Thorp & Pauline Bailey Dillard. He attended Humes High School in Memphis, was an iron worker and later became a general contractor starting J.K. Thorp Construction. Mr. Thorp was a member of Kirby Woods Baptist Church and an active volunteer and activist for Porter Leath Children's Center starting their Christmas Bicycle Drive.

Along with his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister Patsy Tankersley.

He is survived by his children Max (Tracy) Thorp and Shelli (Collin) Gibbs all of Germantown, Tennessee; grandchildren Trevor & Taylor Thorp and Harrison Gibbs; siblings Terry Thorp, Brenda Thorp, David Thorp, Kenneth Dillard and Shirley Thomasson.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, September 18 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. An escorted procession will follow to Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Germantown Road where graveside services will be held beginning at 2PM officiated by David Love.

Any memorials in Mr. Thorp's honor could be offered to either Porter Leath or the American Kidney Foundation.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 16, 2020.
