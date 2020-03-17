|
|
|
James Kennon Pike, born June 29,1932, to Alfred Stanley Pike and Louise Bedford Applebury at home in Arlington, TN. He died at his residence on March 15, 2020 in Germantown, TN.
He graduated from Tech High School and Memphis State University, where he received degrees in Business Administration and Bachelors of Law, having previously graduated from the old Southern University College of Law night school before it merged with MSU in 1967.
During the Korean conflict, following his graduation from Tech, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Ordnance Division where he served with the first guided-missile battalion in the development of the first Corporal missile in Ft. Bliss, TX.
While he was a student at MSU, his first accounting job was with a nearby public accounting firm owned by Larry and Dorothy Garrett who essentially hired him because of his "telephone voice", but later found out that he was the best hire they ever made. At the time of his graduation, he was recruited by the Kroger Company where he became the manager of the Memphis Accounting Division and was later recruited by Dobbs Houses, Inc. where he was the Corporate Treasure.Mr. Pike would later become the owner of Handy Mart Foods Convenience Store of Memphis, Co-Owner of Tom Bell Chevrolet, Memphis, Tom Bell Toyota, Jackson, TN, and Tom Bell Leasing, Memphis from which he retired from in 2013.
Mr. Pike was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School, built children's classroom furniture, served on several committees, and as treasurer. He was a Jack-of-all-trades, but he excelled in furniture and cabinet making, some modeled after decorative accent pieces used in Dobbs House Restaurants. He was an avid and successful day trader.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Floy Peek Pike, of Germantown, TN and son, David, also of Germantown, TN, daughter, Phyllis of Eureka Springs, Ar., and a brother- in- law who was like a son, Ray Peek of Piperton, TN, and a sister, Joyce Pike Rackstraw, Bartlett, TN.
The family ask that memorial be made to Memphis United Mission or Asbury United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave electronic condolences for the Pike family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 17, 2020