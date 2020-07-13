Or Copy this URL to Share

1960 – 2020



James Kerry Milligan, age 60, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, and husband of Robin Nicole Mygrant Milligan, departed this life Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis.



Kerry was born March 9, 1960, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the son of the late James Dean Milligan and Carolyn Sue Barner Milligan. He graduated from Treadwell High School in Memphis and served his country in the United States Army as a combat engineer under the first cavalry division for nine years and was a Desert Storm Combat Veteran. Kerry was married July 8, 1994, to the former Robin Nicole Mygrant and was a home repair contractor for many years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and caring for his dogs, Savage, Grim, Romi, and Nova.



Mr. Milligan is survived by his wife of 26 years, Robin Nicole Mygrant Milligan of Arlington, TN; two sons, James Kalib Milligan (Carly) of Lakeland, TN and Joshua Keegan Milligan of Nashville, TN; his mother, Carolyn Sue Barner Milligan of Cordova, TN; and his brother, Jeff Milligan (Alisha) of Italy, TX.



