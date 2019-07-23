James Kevin Gorham, age 58, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Kevin was a graduate of Briarcrest Christian School class of 1978 and attended Memphis State University. He was the proud owner of Identity Factor Uniforms which he had operated for the last 16 years. Kevin enjoyed working on cars, computers, and being with his family. He was also a member of Trafalgar Village Baptist Church for 49 years.



Mr. Gorham is survived by his wife of 31 years Sharlene Price Gorham, two daughters; Mallory Lane Gorham, Serena Laurren Shook and her husband Thomas, his parents; Jimmy and Laura Gorham, one brother; Doug Gorham and his wife Michelle, all of Bartlett, TN, and one sister Karen Denise Hall and her husband Rev. Bryan Hall of Bristol, VA.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, The funeral service for Mr. Gorham will be held at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, all to be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky. Bartlett, TN 38133.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials are sent to Trafalgar Village Baptist Church.



Published in The Daily Memphian on July 23, 2019