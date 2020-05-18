James Lafayette Pope passed away on May 13th, 2020 in his home in Germantown, TN. He was born on July 6, 1950, in the Panama Canal Zone where his father was serving in the Army. Known as Jim to most, he grew up in Mississippi and was a proud graduate of Clinton High School in 1968. While attending high school he was the drum captain in the All State Superior band and won the state debate championship. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America where he earned the Eagle Scout Award. He carried the values and leadership skills learned there with him throughout his life.



After high school, he attended Hinds Junior College where he earned his AA degree. He then continued his education at The University of Southern Mississippi where he joined his beloved fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He graduated in the Class of 1972 with a double major in Psychology and Social Studies Education. He was awarded a full fellowship to complete his Masters in Counseling Psychology. He graduated with Honors in August of 1973.



He began his professional career at Hinds Junior College as a counselor then moved to Germantown, TN where he started his own State Farm Agency in July of 1981. For 39 years he was a "Good Neighbor Agent" and was awarded the Legion of Honor and the Silver Scroll. He was also recognized by the Germantown News as "People's Choice Insurance Agency" for 29 consecutive years.



He also valued his community and invested his time as an active member of many groups and organizations. Most notably, he was a member of the Germantown Chamber of Commerce, where he later became President, a member of the Rotary Club in Germantown, where he also served as President and a member of the Southern Mississippi Alumni Association where he served two terms as the President of the Memphis Area chapter. He was most proud of his service as an active alumni member of SAE. He served two terms as Province Theta President. He was elected to serve on the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Supreme Council and was named Eminent Supreme Archon (National President) in 1997. Jim was a trusted advisor and mentor, a brother, and a dear friend to many. He was a True Gentlemen.



Jim dedicated his life first to his family, then to his customers and his Fraternity. Jim was pre-deceased by his father Doyce Lafayette Pope and sister Rebecca Burnham. He is survived by his mother Melba H. Blocker, brother Ken Blocker, five children: Stacy Suzanne Burgess (Brandon, MS), Anna Kathleen Gilfeather (Los Angeles, CA), Samuel Spencer Gilfeather (Boston, MA), Mary Frances Murphy (South Mills, NC), Phoenix Michelle Pope (Germantown, TN) and his six grandchildren: Macy Taylor Burgess, Meredith Presley Burgess, Memphis Vallaree Burgess, Wesley Taylor Murphy, Haleigh Sue Murphy, and Carter John Gilfeather. Jim's motto was to always do what is right, what is fair, and what is honest.



A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, July 1st from 4:00-7:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, TN to honor his 39th State Farm anniversary and his upcoming 70th birthday.



In lieu of flowers he asked that donations be made to the following organizations in his name: The Sigma Alpha Epsilon Foundation, The University of Southern Mississippi Foundation, and Boy Scouts of America.

