Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family



1938 – 2020



James Larry Paradise, age 82, longtime resident of Macon, Tennessee and husband of Brenda Kay Tibbs Paradise, departed this life Sunday morning, July 19, 2020 at his residence.



James was born April 22, 1938 in the Good Springs Community of Hardeman County, Tennessee, the son of the late Clifford M. Paradise and Lena Katherine Morgan Paradise. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1957 and served his country in the United States National Guard. He was married January 15, 1965 to the former Brenda Kay Tibbs and was employed as a farm manager for M&H Farms for many years and retired from AmeriCold after 38 years. James had been a resident of the Macon Community for 52 years and was an avid gun collector who enjoyed reading westerns and science fiction books.



Mr. Paradise is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Kay Tibbs Paradise of Macon, TN; his daughter, Jamie Kay Paradise Anderson and her husband, Kevin R. Anderson of Macon, TN; her son, Morgan Tibbs Paradise and his wife, Kimberly Lynne Jones Paradise of Hickory Withe, TN; his brother, Vernon D. Paradise and his wife, Martha Paradise; four grandchildren, Katherine Raye Anderson, James Kevin Anderson, Kaitlin Leanne Paradise and Mackenzie Lynne Paradise Clayton and her husband, Jordan Clayton; and two great-grandchildren, Kayden Lane Clayton and MacKenlie Mae Clayton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Shelby Lynne Paradise who died June 24, 2010 and Kevin Tyler Paradise who died April 22, 1997.



Graveside Services for Mr. Paradise will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Macon Cemetery in the Macon Community. Personal remarks will be given by Murry Springer and Donnie Joe Peak.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Macon Cemetery Association, c/o Brenda Paradise, 10565 Highway 193, Williston, TN 38076.



Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at James Paradise1938 – 2020James Larry Paradise, age 82, longtime resident of Macon, Tennessee and husband of Brenda Kay Tibbs Paradise, departed this life Sunday morning, July 19, 2020 at his residence.James was born April 22, 1938 in the Good Springs Community of Hardeman County, Tennessee, the son of the late Clifford M. Paradise and Lena Katherine Morgan Paradise. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1957 and served his country in the United States National Guard. He was married January 15, 1965 to the former Brenda Kay Tibbs and was employed as a farm manager for M&H Farms for many years and retired from AmeriCold after 38 years. James had been a resident of the Macon Community for 52 years and was an avid gun collector who enjoyed reading westerns and science fiction books.Mr. Paradise is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Kay Tibbs Paradise of Macon, TN; his daughter, Jamie Kay Paradise Anderson and her husband, Kevin R. Anderson of Macon, TN; her son, Morgan Tibbs Paradise and his wife, Kimberly Lynne Jones Paradise of Hickory Withe, TN; his brother, Vernon D. Paradise and his wife, Martha Paradise; four grandchildren, Katherine Raye Anderson, James Kevin Anderson, Kaitlin Leanne Paradise and Mackenzie Lynne Paradise Clayton and her husband, Jordan Clayton; and two great-grandchildren, Kayden Lane Clayton and MacKenlie Mae Clayton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Shelby Lynne Paradise who died June 24, 2010 and Kevin Tyler Paradise who died April 22, 1997.Graveside Services for Mr. Paradise will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Macon Cemetery in the Macon Community. Personal remarks will be given by Murry Springer and Donnie Joe Peak.The family requests that memorials be directed to Macon Cemetery Association, c/o Brenda Paradise, 10565 Highway 193, Williston, TN 38076.Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store