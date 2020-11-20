, age 77, passed away November 17, 2020, at his home, in Oakland, Tennessee, surrounded by his family. He was born September 21, 1943, in Memphis, Tennessee to James Gerald Hicks and Arlene Grace Hicks.Mr. Hicks was an all-star athlete at Frayser High School. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard, being stationed in Cairo, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from The University of Memphis. He worked for many years for the Memphis Parks Commission and later was a teacher and athletic coach for 35 years working at Skyview Academy, then at Raleigh-Egypt High School, and finally at Olive Branch High School.Mr. Hicks was an avid gardener, and he and his wife began Hicks Greenhouse, Oakland, Tennessee in 1993. Together with their children, they ran their retail shop, Patsy's Herb Farm at the Memphis Farmers Market, Agricenter International.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Lee Hicks; children, Jennifer Loraine Wheeler (Ben), Julie Kathleen Burrus (Blake), and James Gerald Hicks, II (JaRae); grandchildren, Carley Hicks, Layla Hicks, Bella Hicks, Sophia Hicks, and Penelope Rose Wheeler; and sisters, Geraldine Holder (William, deceased) and Jo Marie Tubbs (Fred). He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Cheyanne Hicks.