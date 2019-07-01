James Lewis Williams (Jim), 87, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away June 28. Jim was born in Decatur County, TN on September 26, 1931, to Albert and Janie Williams. He was in the United States Army. He married Louise Dunavant Williams in 1951.



After moving to Memphis, Jim went to work for Sears. He would go on to open and operate Joel Furniture for 27 years and greatly enjoyed working in the furniture business. Jim later became a real estate agent/owner with Pyramid Realty firm. He enjoyed being at his office every day until very recently. Jim and Jimmy Brimm spent many hours visiting with friends and family there.



Jim was an active member of Colonial Baptist Church and served the church in various roles throughout the years.



Jim is survived by his family including his wife of 68 years, Louise Dunavant Williams; two daughters, Patsy Edrington and Pam (George) Sousoulas. He was Paw-Paw to five grandchildren, Meredith (Stephen) Agostinelli, Molly (Garner) Berry, B.J. Edrington, Norfleet Abston, and Wills Abston; three step-grandchildren, Michael Sousoulas, Evan Sousoulas, and John Sousoulas; four great-grandchildren, Charlie Berry, Baylor Berry, Evelyn Grace Agostinelli and Sam Agostinelli; and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the funeral service on Monday, July 1 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow. All services and visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to the . Published in The Daily Memphian on July 1, 2019