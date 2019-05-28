James Melbourne Bennett passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born June 5, 1925, in Faulkner, Mississippi and lived in Memphis after he returned from WW II.



Melbourne was a Purple Heart WW II veteran. He turned 19 on June 5, 1944, and was serving his country at Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, D-Day. He and his son, Rodney journeyed to Normandy Beach with a group of fellow WW II vets in 2013. While there, Melbourne was honored by being included in a documentary that is playing at the Airborne Museum at Sainte-Mère-Église, France. Melbourne will always be memorialized at the museum, by a named brick.



Melbourne was a true patriot, who never met a stranger. He opened his home to many and loved his family.



He is predeceased in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Huddleston Bennett and an infant son. Also predeceased in death by his parents, John Robert and Rosa Houston Bennett. Siblings, Lillie Mae McNeil, L.Q. Bennett, Donald Bennett and Lee Earl Bennett.



Melbourne is survived by his brother, Gordon Bennett (Polly), son James Rodney Bennett (Debi), and daughter Pam Bennett Warrington (Charlie). Also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Bennett Reeb (Brian), Ryan Bennett (Kelly), Jordan Bennett (Bridgette), Lauren Warrington, Austin Warrington (Hailey), and great-grandchildren, Hunter Reeb and Taylor Reeb.



A gathering for family and friends was held Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133 with the funeral following at 2:00 PM.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Bennett family. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 28, 2019