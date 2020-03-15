|
James Neal Augustine, Sr. exchanged his earthly burdens for a Heavenly home on March 11, 2020, and is now at peace.
Augustine was an executive in the financial services industry known for his keen intellect, devotion to family, and his strong faith. When he went to his final reward, he was surrounded by his wife Margie and children Jamie, Kelly, and Tyra. Jim died of complications from Alzheimer's disease which he handled with his characteristic grace for 15 years. He was 76 years old.
Jim was born in Akron, Ohio, on May 26, 1943, to Mary Margaret (Kelly) and Neal Augustine. They soon moved to Nashville, where siblings John, Susan, and Joe arrived. The Augustines owned a hardware store in East Nashville on Gallatin Road. All the kids worked at the store at various times.
Jim had a paper route for many years and was able to help pay his way through the prestigious Vanderbilt University with funds he earned throwing papers before class and working two or three jobs in the evening.
He found time to study in between jobs and graduate near the top of his class.
He was a self-disciplined, highly principled, motivated man. Always an "A" type personality, Jim excelled in his school work and in all of his jobs. Devoted to his Catholic faith, the family attended mass at Nashville's Holy Name Parish. Jim attended Holy Name elementary school, Father Ryan high school and graduated from Vanderbilt University, with a degree in Finance & Economics. After college, he served in the U. S. Army and achieved the rank of Captain.
Augustine's career was focused in financial services. His ability to motivate and mentor people and his organizational skills placed him in executive management positions in all his jobs. He held senior positions at the Nashville Branch of the Federal Reserve; President and CEO of Union Planters Investment Banking Group; Senior Trader with regional fixed income firms in Memphis and Houston, and as Chairman & CEO of Insurance Corporation of America, medical malpractice insurance firm in Houston Texas. He ended his career at Morgan Keegan before early-onset Alzheimer's appeared in his early 60's and he retired to spend more time with his family.
While at Union Planters, he met and married his soul mate Margie. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and caring for his dogs. Daily exercise was a lifelong habit he continued well into his Alzheimer's years.
He and Margie enjoyed traveling with whatever dog or dogs they had rescued throughout their life together. He passed on his passion and love of dogs to his children who carry on his tradition of saving and loving as many as they can.
A loyal child of God and lifelong Catholic, Jim's faith was the sustaining force that guided his life. He read the Bible every day and never missed Mass until Alzheimer's made regular attendance impossible.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Margaret Augustine and brother John Augustine.
He is survived by his wife Margie, son Jamie (Tanya), daughters Kelly Francis (Tom) and Tyra Crowell (Terry). He was "Pop" to nine grandchildren, Jack, Mary-Margaret, Lexy, Reilly, Joe, Matt (Felicia), Jacob, Teresa and William. Three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Matt, and Jordyn. He is also survived by brother Joe Augustine (Nashville) and sister Susan Mayes (San Antonio).
The family wishes to thank all the dedicated caregivers at Belmont Village and Page Robbins Adult Day Center that loved and cared for Jim for many years. These angels became part of his family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, from 4-6 pm at Memorial Park Poplar in the Peabody Suite. A private family funeral will be held at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Jim's honor to one of these organizations:
* (713 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117)
*Page Robbins Adult Day Center (1961 S Houston Levee Rd, Collierville, TN 38017) *Memphis & Shelby County Humane Society, [email protected]
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 15, 2020