James Neal McDonald of Memphis TN, entered peacefully into the arms of Jesus on October 19, 2020. Jim was born in Sheffield, AL, to C.S. & Erlene McDonald on January 18, 1943.



He was a graduate of White Station High School in Memphis, TN; and lived in Memphis his whole life working in collections management for over 40 years. Jim was a faithful member of Kingsway Christian Church for 64 years, for which he faithfully served in the choir for over 40 years. He loved fishing, cactus, and noticing minute details most would overlook, and just about anything in nature. His smile, hearty laugh, and love for his family and friends will be missed greatly. Jim was married to Janice (Wilburn) for 49 years, they married on May 22, 1971.



Jim is survived by his wife Jan, Daughter Jocelyn Scott (Paul), grandsons Carson Scott, Roland Scott. He is also survived by his brother, William McDonald (Julie), and a host of sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11:00 am until the time of the Memorial service at 1 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store