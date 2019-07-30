|
James Patrick Bell passed away on July 28, 2019, after a battle with ALS. He was 66 years old. He was born in Richland, Washington on April 3, 1953. As part of an Army family, he lived all over the world including Fukuoka in Japan, Fulda, and Frankfurt in Germany, and Johnson City in TN before settling in Memphis TN in 1967. There he graduated from East High School and the University of Memphis with a degree in Microbiology.
He was married 41 years to Debbie Bell and they enjoyed traveling especially trips to the beach at St. Petersburg and Destin Florida.
He had a distinguished career in chemistry. He was a fellow of The Association of Analytical Chemistry International and past president of the Memphis Board of Trade and the Tennessee Feed and Grain Association and the Memphis Grain Inspection Service. Additionally, he was the secretary of the Memphis Section of the American Chemical Society.
His support for arts in Memphis was founded in his membership with the Memphis Brooks Museum and Dixon Gallery. He also enjoyed performing arts supporting Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Memphis.
His delights were his two children Katie and Patrick and his grandchildren Charlotte, Mingo, and Ethan. His son in law Domingo was also a source of tremendous support especially during his illness.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marianne. He is survived by his father, Kermit, his beloved brother, Jeff and his niece and nephew, Braedon and Christian. Additionally, he is survived by his niece and nephews Kristen, Andrew, and Fred Entrikin and his sister and brother in law Fred and Carolyn Entrikin as well as his mother in law Nellie London.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Germantown at 10:00 am Thursday, August 1, 2019. Funeral Mass is at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with interment following the services. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hot Springs Village on Wednesday, August 7th at 9:00 am.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to ALS Association Arkansas Chapter, 1200 West Walnut Suite 2406-08, Rodgers, Arkansas 72756.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 30, 2019