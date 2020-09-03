James Paul Reaves, Jr.
, age 64, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S Air Force where he was a Security Policeman. James was also a retired paramedic. He was a member Faith Baptist Bartlett, as well as a civil war and weather enthusiast.
James is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet Rice Reaves, three children, James Paul Reaves III (Lorayne), Justin Robert Reaves, Tiffany Reaves Woodall (Forrest), one sister, Carla Earlene Reaves McAuliffe, six grandchildren, Shianne, Brennan, Gavin, Alyssa, Rayner, and Rosalie.
The family will receive friends from 11am until service time at 12pm, on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Faith Baptist Bartlett,3755 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
Any memorials in honor of Mr. Reaves may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation or Faith Baptist Bartlett.