, age 64, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S Air Force where he was a Security Policeman. James was also a retired paramedic. He was a member Faith Baptist Bartlett, as well as a civil war and weather enthusiast.James is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet Rice Reaves, three children, James Paul Reaves III (Lorayne), Justin Robert Reaves, Tiffany Reaves Woodall (Forrest), one sister, Carla Earlene Reaves McAuliffe, six grandchildren, Shianne, Brennan, Gavin, Alyssa, Rayner, and Rosalie.