of Memphis, born January 31, 1948, died August 6th after a long battle with cancer.Jim, an acclaimed videographer for decades for many major networks, also was a corporate videographer, legendary photographer, and loving father and grandfather. When he reached heaven, God said: "Welcome, Jim. How would you like to be my Chief Photographer?"Jim, the beloved son of the late James Madison and Mary Lucille Raines of Memphis; leaves three children, Debbie Wallace, of Memphis; David (Amber) Raines of Fayetteville, AR, and Erin (Ben) Sutton, of Germantown; a sister, Pam (David) Davidson; a brother, Walter (Paula) Raines, also of Memphis; and seven grandchildren; Morgan, Jack, and Rainey Wallace, all of Memphis; Skylar Raines of Fayetteville, AR; and Parker, Ramer, and Lilli Greer Sutton, of Germantown; a dear uncle and cousin to many.