James "Jim" Raines
1948 - 2020
James (Jim) Raines of Memphis, born January 31, 1948, died August 6th after a long battle with cancer.

Jim, an acclaimed videographer for decades for many major networks, also was a corporate videographer, legendary photographer, and loving father and grandfather. When he reached heaven, God said: "Welcome, Jim. How would you like to be my Chief Photographer?"

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Forest Hill Cemetery-Midtown, 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis. Visitation is scheduled at the funeral home chapel from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 14. A memorial service at the same location will be at 10 a.m. the next day (Saturday), with military honors at the graveside immediately afterwards. Jim was a Vietnam War veteran.

Jim, the beloved son of the late James Madison and Mary Lucille Raines of Memphis; leaves three children, Debbie Wallace, of Memphis; David (Amber) Raines of Fayetteville, AR, and Erin (Ben) Sutton, of Germantown; a sister, Pam (David) Davidson; a brother, Walter (Paula) Raines, also of Memphis; and seven grandchildren; Morgan, Jack, and Rainey Wallace, all of Memphis; Skylar Raines of Fayetteville, AR; and Parker, Ramer, and Lilli Greer Sutton, of Germantown; a dear uncle and cousin to many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to amvets.org, streetdogfoundation.com, or to the donor's favorite charity in Jim's memory.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 12, 2020.
