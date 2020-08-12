James (Jim) Raines
of Memphis, born January 31, 1948, died August 6th after a long battle with cancer.
Jim, an acclaimed videographer for decades for many major networks, also was a corporate videographer, legendary photographer, and loving father and grandfather. When he reached heaven, God said: "Welcome, Jim. How would you like to be my Chief Photographer?"Funeral arrangements are being handled by Forest Hill Cemetery-Midtown, 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis. Visitation is scheduled at the funeral home chapel from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 14. A memorial service at the same location will be at 10 a.m. the next day (Saturday), with military honors at the graveside immediately afterwards. Jim was a Vietnam War veteran.
Jim, the beloved son of the late James Madison and Mary Lucille Raines of Memphis; leaves three children, Debbie Wallace, of Memphis; David (Amber) Raines of Fayetteville, AR, and Erin (Ben) Sutton, of Germantown; a sister, Pam (David) Davidson; a brother, Walter (Paula) Raines, also of Memphis; and seven grandchildren; Morgan, Jack, and Rainey Wallace, all of Memphis; Skylar Raines of Fayetteville, AR; and Parker, Ramer, and Lilli Greer Sutton, of Germantown; a dear uncle and cousin to many.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to amvets.org, streetdogfoundation.com, or to the donor's favorite charity in Jim's memory.