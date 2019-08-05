Home

N.H. Owens & Son Funeral Home
421 Scott Street
Memphis, TN 38112
901-324-2116
James Rainey
James Rainey Jr.


1945 - 2019
James Rainey Jr. Obituary
James Rainey, Jr.
July 24, 1945 - August 1, 2019

James Rainey, Jr., 74, passed on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Arnetta Rainey Dawson, Eleanor J. Rainey; one brother, Barry Rainey and a host of relatives and friends.

Services are as follows: Visitation, Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 AM - 12:55 PM; Funeral, 1:00 PM at Columbus Baptist Church, 324 N. Decatur, Memphis, TN 38105; Burial at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 5, 2019
