|
|
|
James Ridgeway Hightower Jr., age 76 passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Jim was born on December 6, 1943, in Memphis, TN. He was a Navy Veteran, a deacon, a member of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson, TN, and previously a longtime member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mabel Hightower, his sister, Dolores Smitherman Kelly. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 1/2 years, Linda Moore Hightower, two daughters, Janie Steinbach (Mike), Janet Pope, five fantastic grandchildren, Hannah Greilich (Kyle), Daniel Pope, Timothy Pope, Whit Guthrie, and Sam Pope. He also leaves two sisters, Frances Rittenhouse and Barbara Newberry.
Jim loved people and never let the opportunity pass to share his Love and Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. We are comforted to know that he is in the arms of Jesus and we will see him again. 2 Corinthians 5:8
The family will receive friends from 12 pm until service time at 2 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Hightower family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 2, 2020