James Riley Mulroy, age 94, died on Friday, May 22, from complications due to the Coronavirus.



James (Jim) was born on July 12, 1925, in Brookville, Indiana but lived most of his formative years in Lawrenceburg Indiana, until joining the Army during World War II. While growing up in Indiana, Jim was active in his community, delivering daily newspapers, playing first flute and piccolo in his high school band, and serving every year for four years as his high school class president.



In 1943, he entered the United States Army and in time was stationed in Memphis, Tennessee where he met and married his wife of 71 years, Ruth Imogene Tidwell. After being discharged, he matriculated to Southwestern (now Rhodes College) and received his Bachelor's degree in philosophy. While attending Rhodes, James began serving the Methodist Church as a student pastor. Upon graduating from Rhodes, James enrolled at Vanderbilt University, earning a Master of Divinity degree.



Later in life, he returned to Vandy and earned a Doctor of Ministry degree. During his life, James served many churches throughout the Memphis Conference. He served on the Conference Council and was the District Superintendent of the Lexington District. After retirement, he continued to work in local churches in the Memphis area for another ten years. His most prized accomplishment was being given the Denman Award in Evangelism while in retirement ministry at Christ United Methodist Church.



James is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, his parents, John and Clella Mulroy, and his older brother, Paul.



He is survived by two sons: The older son, William (Bill) Mulroy, and his wife Mary of Collierville, his younger son, Paul Mulroy, and his wife Mary of Tullahoma. Dr. Mulroy also leaves behind a grandson, Aaron Mulroy of Murfreesboro, a granddaughter, Rebecca Keel, and her husband, Erin, and their two children, Kennedy and Emerson of Germantown. Surviving nieces and nephews include Barry and Shelia Mulroy of Knoxville, James R.II, and Nancy Mulroy of Memphis, and Matthew and Rhonda Mulroy of Franklin. All from Tennessee. He also leaves many great-nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.



As a family, we will miss our father, our uncle, our Papa. We were all blessed to have him as a part of our life. "Well done, good and faithful servant."



A small family graveside service will be held at a later date.

