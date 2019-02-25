Home

James Rowland Crawford

James Rowland Crawford Obituary
James Rowland Crawford, 99, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Oxford, Mississippi. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Army Air Force.

Rowland was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Mrs. Nada Marley Crawford. Survivors include his daughter; Joan Crawford Stoker, sons; Jim Crawford (Rochelle), John Crawford (Peggy), and Joe Crawford (Yvonne), 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren, with one more on the way.

Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church Horn Lake from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. with funeral services immediately after.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 25, 2019
