James Sterling Johnson, 77, passed away on August 17, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee.



Visitation, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home.



He leaves brother, Daryl Black of Compton, CA, cousin/caregiver Coach Shirley McCray, friend, Dollie Scruggs and friends.



Joe Ford Funeral Home

901-345-6075

