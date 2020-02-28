|
James Wayne Clark, 73, of Collierville, TN, passed away, Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
James was born, September 19, 1946, in Blue Mountain, Mississippi to William Waymon and Noka Geneva (Reed) Clark. He graduated from Kingsbury High School in 1965. After High School, he served in the 4th Infantry Division of the Vietnam War from October of 1965 to October of 1968. Upon returning to Memphis, he graduated from Memphis State University in 1975 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. On May 1st, 1976, he married his loving wife of 43 years, Cathy Jeanne Neal. James earned his way up at Orgill Brothers, Inc. He was a highly respected employee and leader within the company, working as a Merchandise Manager, amongst various other roles from 1976 until 2016, when he retired. He enjoyed working and only retired a few years prior to his passing. His passions outside of work were watching old westerns, finding treasures at garage sales and making beautiful jewelry for his family. He loved spending time with his children and family whenever he could.
James is survived by his beloved wife, Cathy Jeanne Clark, two daughters, Traci Stafford (Travis), and Katie Bailey (Rick); his grandchildren, McKenzie Stafford, Hannah Stevens and Logan Stafford; His siblings, Cathey Clark (Rich), Angie Massengill (Rick), Danny Clark, Steven Clark and Connie Jenkins, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noka Geneva Howell and William Waymon Clark.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, March 2nd, at Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave., with visitation from 4:00-5:00 p.m., service from 5:00-6:00 p.m. and reception from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Baptist Reynolds Hospice House or the organization of one's choice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 28, 2020