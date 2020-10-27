Jamie Morris

1962 – 2020

, age 58, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at her residence.Jamie was born March 22, 1962, in Somerville, the daughter of Ruby Solley Morris and the late Roy Laverne Morris. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee, and was a lifelong resident of the Somerville area. She was employed with Bruce Lumber Company for many years and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Jamie enjoyed working in flower beds, taking pictures, especially of the sky and moon, fishing, dancing with Teresa Pulliam, "penny shopping" and traveling with her best friend, Heather Henry.Ms. Morris is survived by her son, Dewayne Morris (Chelsea) of Somerville, TN; her mother, Ruby Morris of Somerville, TN; her sister, Carolann Morris of Brownsville, TN; two brothers, Lynn Morris (Denise) of Somerville, TN and Roy Laverne Morris, Jr. of Dyersburg, TN; and five grandchildren, Hallie Faith Morris, Harleigh Raelynne Morris, Rebecca Marie Morris, Hayden Hughes, and Autumn Hughes. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Allen Morris.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris Gansman, Larry Cannon, Phillip Moore, Anthony German, Loyd Muncy, and Josh Legions.