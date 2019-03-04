Resources More Obituaries for Jamie Davis Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jamie Sue Davis Hall

Jamie Sue Davis Hall was born August 6, 1934 in Benton, AR, died February 28, 2019 in Memphis, TN.



Jamie (Me Maw) was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Jamie worked as a bookkeeper at Industrial Mechanical Contractors. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, painting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Jamie was preceded in death by her parents Grace Liebman and Wilson Davis, and by her husband of 64 years Donald E. Hall, SR.



She is survived by her children Donald E. Hall. Of Collierville, TN, Susan Hall Tilton, and Virginia Hall Smither both of Memphis, TN. Grandchildren Stephanie Tilton Lane of Charleston S.C., Jennifer Hall Allen of Little Rock, AR., James B. Tilton II of Bixby OK., and Andrew L. Tilton of Oakland, TN. Great grandchildren McKinley and Maci Tilton of Bixby, OK., and Henry Lane of Charleston, SC.



The family will receive friends Monday, March 4, 2019, from 5 PM until 7 PM with a Rosary service beginning at 7 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38117. Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN 38134.



The family ask in lieu of flowers to please donate to the 699 Oakleaf Office Ln, Memphis, TN. 38117.



Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 4, 2019