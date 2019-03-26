Resources More Obituaries for Jane Keltner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Allison (Farrimond) Keltner

Jane died peacefully on March 25th, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, after a long illness. Her outgoing and exuberant personality will be missed by many.



She was born in Memphis, TN and graduated from White Station High School where she was voted Most Talented senior year by her class, which included actress Kathy Bates and author Alan Lightman. She excelled in theater and music in her early teens, performing at both White Station and Front Street Theatre and was a voice student of Sara Beth Causey. She attended Rollins College in Winter Park, FL where she earned a bachelor's degree in music and toured Europe with the Rollins Singers. Her passion for opera developed through her college years and after, studying opera in Rome, Italy before returning home to Memphis. She performed in local productions of Opera Memphis and various choral groups, including the choirs of Lindenwood Christian Church, Second Presbyterian Church, and Temple Israel. A lifelong Episcopalian, her home church was Church of the Holy Communion.



As Jane's main interest shifted to the visual arts, she opened and operated a gift and antique store where she began to dabble in the decorative arts. Out of that endeavor was born a hand-painted furniture company. Her products and designs were exhibited in the major furniture markets, featured in decorating publications, licensed to outside vendors, and sold to customers both domestically and internationally.



Finally, she turned to abstract art and soon had paintings exhibited in galleries in Memphis and various cities around the Southeast. For much of her life, Jane was an avid tennis player, achieving a national singles ranking in her thirties. Later she played competitive doubles, traveling to state and regional tournaments with her beloved teammates. She was a fighter by nature and a relentless competitor. It was a much more favorable position to be on the same side of the net as Jane, although she would be the first to applaud an opponent's good shot or a point well played.



A remarkable artist, musician, and athlete, Jane brought a unique style to this world in so many ways. She had a generous and carefree spirit and also a fiercely protective side. She was a fabulous but messy cook and rarely consulted a recipe. Kitchens were never the same after she had cooked in them. Jane loved dogs, the beaches of South Walton, FL, the mountains of western North Carolina, Pinot Grigio, The University of Tennessee Volunteers football, art galleries and spending time with her grandson. She sought refuge in the comfort of her family, especially during this last phase of her life.



Her family wishes to express gratitude for Drs. Michael Martin and Kurt Tauer, the loving staff at The West Cancer Center, the angels from Methodist Hospice. The clergy and staff of St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral have been a wonderful support. The staff and residents of Union Avenue Baptist Towers were helpful and kind as Jane's health declined.



Jane is predeceased in life by her father William Farrimond.



She is survived by her daughter Allison Keltner Musick (Matt), son William Stephen Keltner, grandson William Quinton Musick, mother Martha Burnett Farrimond, sisters Martha Dale Farrimond and Sally Farrimond Chandler and former husband and friend Stephen W. Keltner.



The service for a celebration of life will be 11:00 am Friday, March 29th at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, 700 Poplar Avenue 38105, with a reception immediately following at the Cathedral.



Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 26, 2019