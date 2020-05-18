Jane Ann Hill Hopper, just five days short of her 69th birthday, passed away at home in the waning hours of Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. The official time of death will read May 11, 2020, due to the arrival time of the home hospice nurse. So it goes. Jane Ann (or simply "Jane," depending on time and circumstances of your acquaintance with her) was born in New Orleans, LA on May 15, 1951. Jane Ann was the victim of multiple malignancies, all likely stemming from lobular metastatic breast cancer.



Jane Ann's parents were Gloria Jane Lovett and John Arthur Hill, both hailing from Jacksonville, FL. Soon after Jane Ann's birth, the young family relocated to Memphis. Jane Ann attended elementary through high school at St. Mary's Episcopal School, graduating in 1969. She attended Webster University and Memphis State University. Jane Ann worked a variety of jobs, working in her father's "Hills Five & Ten" stores on Summer Ave, another on Overton Crossing, and several stores in eastern Arkansas, and later as an auditor for RGIS and Chief Auto Parts.



Jane Ann was married to her husband of 36 years, Pat Hopper, on September 30, 1983. She led a family-centered life, involved in homeschooling daughter, Cassandra, grades six & seven, and son, Trevor, K – 12. Jane Ann was a lover of music and literature of every description. She was never without a book and knitting project, with favorite music of the moment in the background. She never met a stranger, speaking with positive encouragement to everyone she encountered. She was a shining light of kindness and gratitude. She treated her illness as a minor inconvenience and lived life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother, John Eric Hill, of San Francisco, CA (artist and founding member of the original Panther Burns). She is survived by her step-mother, Barbara Butts Hill of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Joan Ingram, Ph.D., of Evanston, IL; daughter, Cassandra Hopper, 36; grandson, Arlo Hopper, 10; son, Trevor Hopper, 27; and her husband, Pat Hopper, 67, all of Memphis. She is sorely missed by her family and hundreds of friends.



Memorial gathering will be held when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.



Donations to www.westcancerfoundation in Jane Ann's name are appreciated.

