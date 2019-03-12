Resources More Obituaries for Jane Kelley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane C. Kelley

Obituary Flowers Jane C. Kelley, 90, of Austin, AR, formerly of Bartlett, TN passed away on March 3, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother Walter & Ethel Carter, sisters Maggie & Sara, brother Donald, and husband Reed Kelley.



She leaves three nephews Ben Murphy, Mike Murphy, Harry Wiseman & many great nieces & nephews.



Jane took care of her brother Donald for 21 years after her mother died. Donald had cerebral palsy and was totally dependent on someone to take care of him. Jane and Reed lived their lives in the small farm community of Macedonia (near the town of Arlington). They moved to Bartlett in the mid-1990s. Jane graduated from high school in 1946 and business school in 1947. In 1948 she went to work for Bond Motor Co. (Ford Dealer) in Arlington and work there until she retired some 40 years later.



Jane was very active in the Macedonia community and church she served on the church board from 1950 to 1990, raised money for maintenance and building of a new church, donated land and building to the church. Jane and Reed helped many of the old people in the community with meals, rides, and maintenance around their homes.



The family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time at 2 pm, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133.