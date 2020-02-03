|
Jane Francis Swanton, a lifelong Memphis resident, died on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the age of 92.
Born to the late Leyton "Jack" and Elizabeth "Nadine" Stewart, Jane grew up in South Memphis and graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1945. She then attended Southwestern at Memphis and later became an administrative assistant for Prudential. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority and Capleville United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents Jane was also preceded in death by her husband George R. Swanton and brother Charlie Stewart.
She is survived by her two daughters Lee Ann (Harold) Moss of Collierville, Tennessee and Joy (Guy) Paradiso of Plano, Texas; three grandchildren Tony Paradiso of Wylie, Texas, Griffin (Alyssa) Moss of Southaven, Mississippi and Gina Paradiso of Houston, Texas.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 8th from nine o'clock in the morning until funeral services begin at ten o'clock all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Midtown Cemetery.
Memorials in Jane's honor should be sent to or M.I.F.A.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 3, 2020