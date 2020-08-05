Jane Hoskins Morgret, 75, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Foxbridge Assisted Living. Jane battled dementia during the last decade of her life. Her family would like to thank the staff of Foxbridge who cared for Jane these last six years.
Janie was born in Memphis and graduated from White Station High School in 1963. She attended what was then Memphis State University, graduating summa cum laude in 1967, earning a degree in journalism. After graduating she went to work at the Cotton Carnival.
While a student at MSU, Janie worked at the student newspaper, The Tiger Rag. It was there she met her husband, Andrew Morgret. Andy took her to the circus on their first date and the spectacle continued for 53 years. (They eventually earned the nickname "Goody Two-Shoes and the Filthy Beast.") Janie and Andy were married in November 1967 and in 1968 they moved to Michigan, living on what they liked to call "The Funny Farm." Janie did not enjoy the cold, so she was happy to return to Memphis at the end of 1969. She worked as an administrative assistant in the geology department at MSU until the birth of her first child, Ann Marie, in 1972.
Ann Marie was born with Down Syndrome and it was decided Janie needed to stay home as her full-time caregiver. In 1973, Janie and Andy were part of a small group of parents who founded Down's Parents of Memphis which is now the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South. The parents met while attending the Early Intervention Program at the Child Development Center and they also went on to begin the early intervention program now known as Special Kids and Families. As part of her work with DSAM, any time a baby was born with Down Syndrome in Memphis or the Mid-South, Janie would contact the parents. She was often the first non-medical person to speak to the parents about Down Syndrome. She enjoyed being able to offer hope and support to parents at a time they were often scared and confused. Janie talked to hundreds of parents in the 70s and 80s and received an appreciation award from DSAM in 1979 for her time and devotion to their mission to support and empower individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.
Janie had two more children, Mimi Gay and John, and being a Mom was the greatest job she ever had. She loved her family and enjoyed doing things with them, whether it was a summer vacation to Florida to enjoy the Gulf of Mexico and some shopping at Alvin's Island, making everyone birthday cakes, sitting in line for concert tickets outside Cats Music, attending those concerts with her children and enjoying the show right along with them, making her famous Midnight Meatloaf (worth staying up till midnight for, but also good reheated the next day), weekly Target runs, attending the Orpheum summer movies series, getting snocones at Jerry's, or simply driving her kids to their numerous afterschool and church activities. (Although she did seem happy when Mimi was finally old enough to share chauffeur duties.)
Janie was a member of the Episcopal Church. She was baptized at St. John's and married at The Church of The Good Shepherd. While a member of Calvary Church, she taught Sunday School, cooked fudge pies to be served at their annual Waffle Shop, and on Wednesday nights she would help make hundreds of sandwiches for their street ministry. As a member of St. Elisabeth's, she was part of the parish prayer chain and their Wednesday morning bible study.
Janie's love extended to all of God's creatures and her family included many dogs, two granddogs, and one small auxiliary back up dog. She also had many adventures rescuing a variety of animals. While in Michigan, the owner of the house they lived in phoned to say some friends were coming to hunt quail in the fields behind the house so she should stay inside to be safe. Upon hanging up the phone she grabbed a broom and went running through the field waving the broom and screaming to scare all the quail away. The hunting party went home empty handed. While driving down Covington Pike, Mimi alerted Janie to a turtle trying to cross the busy street and stuck at the median. Janie doubled back, darted into traffic to scoop up the turtle, and then relocated him to a nearby park. Janie once gave "straw-to-mouth" resuscitation to a newborn puppy after its anxious mother accidently sat on her. Then there was the time one of Mimi's friends let their pet python loose in Janie's station wagon. Janie set up a shoe box with a heating pad for the snake every night and consulted a professor at the U of M for advice on how to coax out the snake, who was eventually returned to his owner.
That caregiver instinct and love for her family stayed with Janie even as dementia took hold of her. When asked what made her happiest, the Foxbridge staff were unanimous in that it was her family who would always lift her mood. When new residents came to Foxbridge scared and confused, Janie would want to help them even though she didn't know how. Her family is certain if she could have, Janie would have helped others with Alzheimer's and dementia and their families. To anyone struggling with this disease and their loved ones: please don't be afraid to ask for help. The Alzheimer's Association
has a 24-hour helpline: 1-800-272-3900.
Janie is survived by her husband, Andrew, and her children, Mimi Gay and John. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Matilda Hoskins, and her daughter, Ann Marie.
As a mom, Janie would want everyone to be safe, so a funeral will be held at a later date. To be notified when funeral arrangements have been made, please email funeral4jane@gmail.com
. A private interment will take place on Thursday, August 6, at St. John's cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (dsamemphis.org
), St. John's Episcopal Church (stjohnsmemphis.org
), the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
), or the charity of your choice
.