Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Jane S. Wong Obituary
Jane S. Wong, 90, of Germantown, retired co-owner of Herb's Grocery, died Wednesday, February 26, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis, from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 am also at the funeral home. The committal service will immediately follow at Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery, 5485 Hacks Cross Road in Memphis.

Mrs. Wong was a member of First Chinese Baptist Church. She leaves her three daughters: Tina Wong of Germantown, Lila Joe and her husband Wally of Germantown and Cynthia Lam and her husband Danny of Redmond, Washington; and two granddaughters, Margaux and Sydney Joe.

Floral tributes may be sent to Memorial Park Funeral Home or memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Wong's name to First Chinese Baptist Church, 7555 Macon Road, Cordova, TN 38018, or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 3, 2020
