Jane Hayes Tomlinson, age 90, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Jane was born December 12, 1928, in Jackson, TN to the late A.J. and Beulah Roberts Hayes.
Mrs. Tomlinson worked for 40 years for Harding School of Theology in Memphis where she served as an Administration Assistant for the Dean. She was a member of Germantown Church of Christ and a former member of the White Station Church of Christ. She was a Wing leader, served on the Food Committee, worked in the Blossom Shop and the Library all at Kirby Pines.
Mrs. Tomlinson is survived by her sons; Michael Eugene Tomlinson (Ines), Cecil Tomlinson (Caroline), six grandchildren; Katie Tomlinson, Jacob Tomlinson, Brooks Tomlinson, Austin Tomlinson, Patrick Tomlinson, and Dana Blasetti.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years; Cecil Roland Tomlinson and four sisters; Excell King, Ersel Cannon, Naomi Trussel, and Jewell LaVelle.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the White Station Church of Christ with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Harding School of Theology, (901) 432-7750, 1000 Cherry Rd, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 4, 2019