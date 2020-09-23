, 74, of Bartlett, TN, passed away September 13, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1946, in Washington, D.C., to Annie Ruth Powell and Claude Aubrey Rogers.She received her Ph.D. in Genetics from George Washington University. She retired as a Research Associate from the National Institutes of Health. She enjoyed traveling, spending extended time in Saudi Arabia and Greece. Jane adored and loved caring for her adopted cats and dogs.She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel William Bruce; brother, Claude Rogers; sister, Ruth Shiftlett; and her pets, Samson, Tiny Girl, and Grey Baby.