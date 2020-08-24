, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Memphis and enjoyed arts and crafts. She loved spending time with her family, and her smile and laughter were contagious.She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Lawson; parents, William O. and Nell Reece; brother, William Andrew Reece.Survivors include her sons, Michael Christopher Lawson of Germantown, David Higgins of Sarasota, FL, Jimmy Lawson (Julie) of Bartlett; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.