1/1
Janet R. Lawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet R. Lawson, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Memphis and enjoyed arts and crafts. She loved spending time with her family, and her smile and laughter were contagious.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Lawson; parents, William O. and Nell Reece; brother, William Andrew Reece.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Christopher Lawson of Germantown, David Higgins of Sarasota, FL, Jimmy Lawson (Julie) of Bartlett; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Forest Hill Memorial Park South.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Page Robbins Adult Day Center at www.pagerobbins.org or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.ALZ.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park South - Memphis
2545 E. Holmes Road
Memphis, TN 38118
(901) 346-3250
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved