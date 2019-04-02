Resources More Obituaries for Janet Radford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet (Bradford) Radford

1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Janet Bradford Radford, age 69, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Janet was born March 15, 1950, in Dyess, AR.



Her life was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren who brought her great joy.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Enoch "Bubba" Radford, her parents; Kay and Maudie Bradford Sr., two brothers; Kay Bradford Jr and Carl Bradford, and one sister; Eileen Martin.



She is survived by her two children; Deidra Nash Wiener and her husband Don and Winfred Douglas Nash Jr. and his wife Jennifer, and her grandchildren; Marilyn, Madelyn, Morgan, and Emma. She also leaves three step-children; Peggy Davies, Mike Radford, and Tracy Chibbaro, and their children; Brennan Radford, Graham Radford, Allison Davies, Claire Rhodes, Joe Davies, Jessie Davies, Harrison Chibbaro, Josh Chibbaro, and Jake Chibbaro. Janet leaves four sisters; Ada Buchanan, Betty Peters, Linda Hodge, Sandy Guthrie, and four brothers; Johnny Bradford, Raymond Bradford, Kenneth Bradford, and Ricky Bradford.



A funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:00 am, in the chapel at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN. A visitation with a reception to immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials are made to Streets Ministries, 430 Vance Ave, Memphis, TN 38126, or to the charity of donor's choice.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Radford family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries