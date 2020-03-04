|
Janet Finch Wanzer, 87, a resident of the Glenmary at Evergreen, passed away Wednesday evening, February 26, 2020.
Janet moved from Illinois at a young age with her parents, Irving H. and Amy R. Wanzer, and brother, Stanley H. Wanzer, to Memphis. After graduating from East High School, she attended Stephens College in Missouri and then received a Bachelor's in Sociology from Grinnell College in Iowa and a Master's in Education from Boston University.
After starting her career at Ginn Publishing in Boston, Janet enjoyed many years as a secretary in the Infectious Diseases department of before her retirement. She then devoted countless hours as a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, as well as a Docent at the Memphis Zoo.
Janet loved her furry friends, the majestic trees on North Parkway and summers spent on the shore of Lake Michigan.
Janet was predeceased by her parents, brother Stanley Wanzer and an infant brother John Wanzer.
She is survived by a nephew, Grant Wanzer of Loudon, TN, and a niece, Wendy Jonkers (Craig) of Raleigh, NC, as well as three great-nieces: Meredith (Cole) Sloboda of Raleigh, NC, Allison Jonkers of Charlotte, NC, and Caroline Jonkers of Atlanta, GA.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home at 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Janet's primary caregivers: Brenda Bine, Lois Taylor and Lorena Taylor.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 4, 2020