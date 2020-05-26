Janice Barbara Johnston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Barbara Johnston, 68, passed away on May 21, 2020.

A lifelong Memphis resident, Janice graduated from Hillcrest High School. She worked for many years at Holiday Inn Corporate, and then as a Project Manager at RFS Hotel Investors Inc.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Johnston.

Janice is survived by her son Chris McLelland, daughter Jessica Dvorscak (James), her stepson Keith Johnston (Christy), and her six grandchildren: Madison, Garrett, Grant, Kali, Henry, and Andrew.

A graveside memorial service will be held on June 6, 2020 at 11 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Please visit wwww.memorialparkonline.com to leave condolences for the Johnston family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved