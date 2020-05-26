Janice Barbara Johnston, 68, passed away on May 21, 2020.
A lifelong Memphis resident, Janice graduated from Hillcrest High School. She worked for many years at Holiday Inn Corporate, and then as a Project Manager at RFS Hotel Investors Inc.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Johnston.
Janice is survived by her son Chris McLelland, daughter Jessica Dvorscak (James), her stepson Keith Johnston (Christy), and her six grandchildren: Madison, Garrett, Grant, Kali, Henry, and Andrew.
A graveside memorial service will be held on June 6, 2020 at 11 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Please visit wwww.memorialparkonline.com to leave condolences for the Johnston family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 26, 2020.