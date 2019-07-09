|
Janice Jetton, 67, of Cordova, TN passed away July 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Therman and Marie Jetton.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Mike); her granddaughter, Amber Marino (Landon); her great-grandson, Preston Marino; sisters, Wanda Swaim (Jerome), Shirley Vinson (Tommy); brothers, Max Jetton (Sue), Tommy Jetton (Betty), and Ted Jetton (Wanell).
Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Wednesday, July 10th at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 9, 2019