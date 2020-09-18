Janice Leny

1947 – 2020, age 73, resident of Gallaway, Tennessee, departed this life Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.Janice was born July 4, 1947 in Williston, Tennessee, the daughter of John William McCulley and Carrie Mae Rodgers Griffin. She graduated from East High School in Memphis and was employed as a hairdresser before her retirement. Janice was of the Christian faith.Ms. Leny is survived by two daughters, Monica Cross and Tonya Richardson; her sister, Betty Herrmann; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor and two brothers, Larry and Jerry.