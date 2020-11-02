Janice Graham Maxwell, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 surrounded by her family in Coldwater, MS. She was born on September 26, 1947 to the late Harvey and Bonnie Graham. Along with her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim Maxwell.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

