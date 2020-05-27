Janice Victoria Anthony, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by her family in Olive Branch, MS.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William "Wayne" Anthony.



Survivors include two children, David Anthony and Gina Bannerman (Bob), her mother, Bobbie Jean Langston, and eight sisters, Belinda, Debbie, Barbara, Jimmy, Marsha, Shelia, Beverly, and Cheryl. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Robert, Jessica, Drake, Victoria, Jeep, Marie, and two great grandchildren, Hastings and Kirklyn.



Family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery.

