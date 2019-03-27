Resources More Obituaries for Janie Bobbitt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janie Wade Bobbitt

Obituary Flowers Janie Wade Bobbitt passed away after a brief illness on March 27, 2019. She was 89. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her son, Larry. Janie and Bobbitt were married for 66 years.



Janie was the quintessential organizer. She was active in The King's Daughters L 'allegro Circle, the Junior League of Memphis, Les Passees, the Tuesday Study Club, and Women's Exchange of Memphis.



Janie and Bill were parishioners at Holy Rosary Church for over sixty years. As a young active mom with children at Holy Rosary School, she helped start the girls' basketball program when her children were students.



Janie was one of the original "Boutique Ladies" at Steinmart on Summer Avenue. After working in the couture world at Frances Wright, she was picked by Jay Stein as one of his first local sales ladies.



Janie is survived by her daughters, Laura Ganier (Jim) and Beth Stengel (Mike). She also leaves her grandchildren Wade Crocker (Tiara), Shea Crocker (Sharon), and Heather Bobbitt, and three great-grandchildren. Janie is also survived by her brothers, William Wade (Candace) and John Wade (Kate) and many Wade and Bobbitt cousins.



Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 pm Friday, March 29, 2019, at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Extended. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4841 Park Avenue.



In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to MIFA. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 27, 2019