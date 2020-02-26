|
|
|
Jarrod Alan Justus, 39, died at his residence in Collierville, February 19, 2020. He was born in Meridian, MS on April 10, 1980.
Jarrod is survived by his parents: Brenda Lott Justus, Dr. Robert S. Justus (Mary Beth), brothers: Stafford Justus ( Michelle), Dr. Brock Martin (Melissa), Alex Martin (Blakely), sisters: Audrey Norton (Ray), Allison May Justus (Christopher), nieces: Shelby Justus and Maci Manning, nephews: Jackson Justus, Brooks Robert Norton, uncles: Franklin Lott Jr. and Donald M. Justus, aunt: Virginia Holley, and many extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Frank and Peggy Lott, and Maurice and May Phares, and a nephew Rivers Justus Norton.
Pallbearers are Stafford Justus, Franklin Lott Jr., Donald M. Justus, Dr. Brock Martin, Alex Martin, Ray Norton, and Christopher Brown.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on February 29, 2020, from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM with graveside service beginning at 2:00 PM. All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave electronic condolences for the Justus family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 26, 2020