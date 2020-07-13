Jason Clark Hansen, 45, was born February 18, 1975, in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Jim and Marilyn Hansen. Jason passed away at the VA Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Jason was a 1993 graduate of Briarcrest Christian High School and received his bachelor's degree in business from Crichton College. Jason proudly served in the Navy during Operation Iraqi Enduring Freedom in 2009-2010.
Jason loved attending and participating in his children's many activities. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and wood-working. Grilling out for his family and friends was one of his specialties. Jason and his family worshipped at Highpoint Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Deon Hansen and Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Clark, and an infant, Jacob O'Neill. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of twenty-one years, Missy, his three children, Owen (16), Caroline (12), and Oliver (8). His loving parents, Jim and Marilyn Hansen of Germantown, TN and sister, Jill (Michael) O'Neill and nephew, Aiden O'Neill of Chicago, Illinois.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis, TN. The service will follow immediately at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors
or Memphis Union Missions.