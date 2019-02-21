Resources More Obituaries for Jason Byrd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jason Everette Byrd

1976 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Chief Jason Everette Byrd

1976 – 2019



Chief Jason Everette Byrd, age 42, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and husband of Jamie Gray Byrd, departed this life Monday evening, February 18, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.



Funeral Services for Chief Byrd will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Hickory Withe First Baptist Church. The officiating ministers are Bro. Eddie Little and Bro. Rhesa Davis. Personal remarks will be given by Chief Richard Hartfield, Paul Halford, Sr., Robert Childs and Mayor Skip Taylor. Interment followed in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Jason was born August 27, 1976 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of John Everette Byrd and Patricia Yager Hale. He was a graduate of Fayette Ware High School Class of 1994 and Christian Brothers University Class of 1998. He was married October 30, 2004 to the former Jamie Gray and was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church. Jason was employed as a network engineer for Memphis Light, Gas & Water and was also the volunteer fire chief for the Hickory Withe Community. He enjoyed outdoor activities that included boating, hunting, four-wheeling and fishing.



Chief Byrd is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jamie Gray Byrd of Arlington, TN; his daughter, Shelby Marie Byrd of Arlington, TN; his son, Jackson Ray Byrd of Arlington, TN; his father, John Everette Byrd of Eads, TN; his mother, Patricia Yager Hale (Walter Bruce) of Millington, TN; his stepmother, Brenda Byrd of Senatobia, MS; his grandmother, Jean Byrd of Oakland, TN; his sister, Jessica Byrd White (Marcus) of Covington, TN; and his stepbrother, Walter Bruce Hale, Jr. of Memphis, TN.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Clyde E. Byrd and his maternal grandparents, Frank Yager, Jr. and Anita Yager.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Terry Edwards, Brian Bradford, Mark Mynatt, Steve Walls, John Hardy, David Reed, Steve Hughes, Paul Halford, Sr. and Andrew Watson. Honorary pallbearers were Marcus White, Terry Walker, Jr., Brian Kinard, James Brown, Adam Richards, Adam Robinson, Jim Eveland, Jason Pruitt and members of the Hickory Withe Fire Department.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the Hickory Withe Fire Department, P.O. Box 1060, Somerville, TN 38068.



There has been a fund established to assist Chief Byrd's children set up at First Citizens National Bank. The location in Oakland is at 7285 Highway 64, Oakland, TN 38060 and the location in Arlington is at 5845 Airline Road, Arlington, TN 38002.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More