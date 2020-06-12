Jason Lee Rooks, age 21, of Arlington, Tennessee, passed away June 10, 2020.
Jason was born November 30, 1998, in Memphis, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his adoptive mother, Sheryl Rooks. He is survived by his adoptive father Todd Rooks and stepmother Julie Rooks, grandmothers Carol Rooks and Eileen Sommer, sisters Rachel Rooks and Sarah Rooks Totten, and stepbrothers Christopher and Jonathan Chow. Jason and his twin sister Rachel were born at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and struggled through many physical challenges together. Our Lord provided Jason a loving family, caregivers, and friends to shepherd him through life's struggles. Jason charmed everyone he met along the way with his gentle personality and contagious smile. He was bound to a wheelchair in life but is now healed and walking with Jesus in eternity.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 3700 North Germantown Road (Parkway), Bartlett, Tennessee 38133. The family will receive friends following the graveside service across the street at Faith Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174, or the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation (Livitup, Inc.), P.O. Box 381167, Germantown, TN 38183.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 12, 2020.