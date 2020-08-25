Jason Pashby (40), went to meet Jesus face to face Thursday, August 20, 2020. We are heartbroken at the loss of our precious Jason.



To know Jason was to love him. His infectious smile brought joy to many.



He loved his family with a passion that was evident in his daily life. His character was infallible and he was looked up to by so many. His heart overflowed with his generosity for others. His adoration for his wife and children were self-evident and will always be a part of his legacy. His hard work lead to his dream of owning an automotive shop, Pashby Automotive, which he accomplished in December of 2015. He was so humbled and proud to be able to provide for his family through his business. He gave all the glory to God and the Lord richly blessed him.



A devoted Christian, he loved his church home, Bellevue Baptist, and he loved his pastor. They shared a special friendship and Jason was richly blessed because of it!



Jason's impact on the community was tremendous. Many lives have been touched by his short time here. We will miss him dearly, and have lost an irreplaceable husband, father, son, brother, brother-n-law and friend.



Jason Pashby (40) leaves behind his wife of 14 years, Candice Pashby (38), his children Preston (7), Paisley (5) and Posey (3).



He also leaves his father Steve Pashby (Susan), his twin brother Jeremy (Michelle), sisters Rachel Hudson(Dennis), Skylar Pashby, mother-n-law Sheila Thomas (Barry), father-n-law Donald Webb (Maritza), sister-n-laws Cassie Garner (Brandon), Caitlin Webb, brother-n-law Hunter Reid (Kaitlyn) and nephews Jaxson Pashby, Luke Salmon and Peyton Garner, nieces Mikayla Pashby, Mikalah Garner and Whimsey Rose Garner(on the way).



He is preceded in death by his mother, LeAnne Maki Carver and sister Jessica Tanner.



The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN, 38133, with a funeral service on at 1pm, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Bellevue Baptist Church, 2000 Appling Rd, Cordova, TN 38016.

