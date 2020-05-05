Jasper Earl Rainey (Jay) was born November 13, 1930, to Jasper and Dorothy Rainey in Lovington, Illinois. He died peacefully at his home on May 4, 2020. After college, Jay became manager for Archer Daniels Midland Company in Decatur, Illinois, from 1960 to 1970. He then moved his family to Memphis in 1970 to work for Cook Industries Inc., where he became the assistant to the President, Ned Cook. During his tenure, Jay was instrumental in liquidating many corporate assets, and he also served as President of Terminix, a division of Cook Industries.



In November 1978, Jay founded Rainey Commodities, Inc., and for 26 years he was President and CEO. In addition, he was also President of Gulf Coast Grain Industries where he brokered the sale of grain elevators throughout the United States until his retirement in 2004.



After his retirement from Rainey Commodities, Jay took his business expertise to the civil service sector as the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Bartlett. He served for 10 years under Mayor Ken Fulmer and Mayor Keith McDonald. His love for his community and for the City of Bartlett was paramount as he stayed active in many civic organizations and committees until his death. Jay will always be remembered as a most honorable man in his career and in his personal life.



Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Dorothy, his wife of 54 years Jeanette, and his 3 sons, Danny, David, and Doug.



He leaves behind 2 sisters, Rosemary (Wayne) Brown and Martha (Don) Oyer, both of Illinois; 4 grandchildren, Shawn (Monica), Jay (Natasha ), Jenni (Mark), and Craig (Annie ), 12 great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-law Jenny Rainey.



The family wishes to thank his devoted caregivers Roberta and Ernestine for their love and compassion shown to him.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bartlett Animal Shelter are requested.



A graveside service will be held Thursday at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett.

