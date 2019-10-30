|
Jayson D. Rockamore was born on May 15, 1990 to Jesse Rockamore and Ramona Wilkerson in Memphis,TN. at St. Francis Hospital.
Jayson accepted Christ at an early age. He attended First Historical Baptist Church in Eads, TN where Johnny Dotson is the pastor. Later he became a member of Grace Point Believer's in Christ in Olive Branch, MS, pastored by Jeffery Bohanna where he was a member until his demise. He departed this life on October 21, 2019 at the age of 29.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving father Jesse Rockamore; a devoted mother, Ramona Wilkerson; two sons, Jaymarcus Rockamore and Jayson Rockamore Jr.; two brothers, Deairio (Toya) Rockamore and Roderick Rockamore; two grandmothers, Marie Rockamore, and Shirley Thomas; three aunts, Evelyn Jerdine, Ethel "Bonnie" Richardson, Mattie(Joseph) Seahorn and a host of cousins, other relatives, and close friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Hickory Hill MB Church, 6580 E. Raines Rd. Memphis, TN. 38115. Interment will follow at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens - Millington. Visiting hours: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Williams Funeral Home, 5270 Knight Arnold Rd. - Memphis. (901) 592-5160
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 30, 2019