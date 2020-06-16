Dr. Jea Y. Lee passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 77 due to complications related to chronic liver issues.



Dr. Lee was an accomplished radiation oncologist for over 44 years who loved his work. He retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital in 2017. He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather with a great sense of humor. He was always sincere in his words and actions and thus respected by all those who knew him. He was an avid golfer as well as a NY Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. He was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of the Memphis Korean Catholic Community, serving on the council for many years.



He is survived by his wife Kyung, his daughter Elizabeth and her family, and his son Michael and his family.



He will always be remembered with great admiration and affection. He will be profoundly missed.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN 38017.



